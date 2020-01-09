When to call 911 during severe weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland 911 center has a lifesaving warning for during severe weather.
According to a lead communicator at the City of Cape Girardeau 911 Center, Steve Mauck, they receive more than 100 calls every hour during a major storm.
So that’s why he says it’s important to only call 911 when someone’s life is in danger.
Mauck said they only have a certain amount of phone lines and people to answer those phones. Plus, every second counts in an emergency.
“Everybody tries to call 911 then people with the true emergencies that might be in a vehicle that’s flooding might not be able to get through to us where we can get them help as quickly as possible," said Mauck.
Mauck recommends not calling 911 for limbs down on side roads or less traveled roads. Instead, he said to call the non-emergency number, (573)-339-6660, or City of Cape Girardeau Public Works during the day at (573) 339-6351.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.