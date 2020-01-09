What you need to know Jan. 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Jan. 9.
Watch The Breakfast Show live here.
We’ll have a warmer start with temps in the 40s with light clouds.
Lisa Michaels says winds have picked up out of the south and will continue to become stronger with gusts between 35-40mph during the day.
Clouds increase during the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Light rain starts after sunset and will increase tonight heading into Friday morning.
This is not looking severe, but heavy downpours can be expected as well as localized flooding.
Thunderstorms move in Friday afternoon and especially Friday evening into Saturday.
Strong damaging winds and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out when strong storms arrive.
Flash flooding will be a concern with long periods of heavy rain falling. A flash flood watch is in effect Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
- A Mayfield Ky. woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed a man in the chest.
- On Jan. 8, MoDOT awarded contracts for several Southeast District projects.
- Emergency management officials in Carter County are taking the forecast seriously.
- If you live, work or shop in Carbondale you’ll notice some big changes.
A woman in Pennsylvania allegedly threw hot coffee at state troopers.
A man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.