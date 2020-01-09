Victims wrists bound, 2 face burglary charges in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested after police responded to a burglary on Monday, Jan. 6.
Corey, 30, and Aimee Winchel, 27, were arrested and charged with burglary and stealing.
Corey Winchel’s bond is set at $25,000 and Aimee Winchel’s bond is set at $20,000.
Jackson Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in reference to a burglary.
They said the victim’s wrists had been bound together.
Police said the victim stated that two people came into the apartment, stole several items and fled.
Suspects were identified and police obtained search warrants for their residence, vehicle and the area where they are located.
Evidence was found that linked them to the incident.
Corey and Aimee Winchel were arrested and charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office.
