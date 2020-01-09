US stocks head toward records; tech leads the way

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are climbing Thursday, and the S&P 500 is heading for a record as markets continued their rally on relief that the United States and Iran appear to be stepping away from the edge of war.
Money flowed into riskier investments, such as technology stocks, and trickled out of hiding spots for investors when they’re nervous, such as gold and Treasurys.
Stocks have been rallying since Wednesday, after investors took comments from US and Iranian officials to mean no military escalation is imminent.
Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.85%.
