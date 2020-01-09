Suspects wanted in Graves Co., Ky. theft investigation

From left: William Burgie and Kelsey Dawson are wanted in connection to a burglary investigation. (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch | January 9, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 1:44 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft investigation.

They were identified as 19-year-old Kelsey Dawson and 22-year-old William Burgie, both of the Mayfield area.

The two are currently wanted on outstanding arrest warrants charging them with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the thefts were in mid- to late-December 2019 near the Clear Springs and Symsonia areas of the county.

Deputies say a 2007 or newer Chevrolet Tahoe, dark blue or black in color, was used in the thefts.

This Chevy Tahoe is believed to have been used in the thefts. (Source: Graves Co. Sheriff's Office)
Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or your local law enforcement agency.

