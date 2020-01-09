Suspects wanted in Graves Co., Ky. theft investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft investigation.
They were identified as 19-year-old Kelsey Dawson and 22-year-old William Burgie, both of the Mayfield area.
The two are currently wanted on outstanding arrest warrants charging them with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the thefts were in mid- to late-December 2019 near the Clear Springs and Symsonia areas of the county.
Deputies say a 2007 or newer Chevrolet Tahoe, dark blue or black in color, was used in the thefts.
Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or your local law enforcement agency.
