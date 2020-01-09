Special project in Sikeston will help make students more comfortable

Sikeston, Mo. (KFVS) - Making kids more comfortable in the classroom, that’s the goal of a unique project in Sikeston.
Teacher Sandy Hinton from The New Dawn School in Sikeston created a special chair frame to help her students, who are severely disabled, feel more comfortable as they learn.
Thanks to a Facebook post, the school’s getting more of these special frames, free of cost.
A New Dawn parent put out the call, looking for someone to build more of these frames.
The Director of Sikeston Career and Technology Center, Chad King, saw the post and offered to help.
Hinton said this is a way for students to participate even more.
“The p-pods are mainly, it’s another positioning tool that we can use for our students and it gives them another place that they can sit so they dont have to sit in their wheelchair or be in standards for lengthy amounts of time,” she said.
Hinton tells me the Career and Technology Center is getting to work this week and New Dawn School should have their chair frames soon.
