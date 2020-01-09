Sikeston high school sophomore scores perfect on ACT

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time in recorded history, a Sikeston sophomore scored perfectly on her ACT test.
Raghad Alkilani said this was her first official time taking the ACT.
Alkilani said the moment she saw her score, she teared up.
She said she thought she was going to have to take it another time.
“My main thing is don’t second guess yourself because I have a big problem with that, so on English I finished a little early and I went back and I started second guessing myself so I just made myself close the book and ignore it," said Alkilani .
There has only been three students in recorded history that had received a perfect score at Sikeston Senior High, one being Alkilani’s older brother.
