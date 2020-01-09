New app to help local farmers track their irrigation pumps

ORAN, Mo. (KFVS) -A local farmer, Nathan Holmes, turns to technology to make sure his crops are getting the right amount of water.
“Stressful,” That’s how Holmes described trying to keep record of all the irrigation pumps at his farm in Oran, Mo.
"We would double check each other frequently, and we would have to ask each other okay what pump did you turn on?"he said.
That’s when Holmes decided to create an app with the help of Codefi, located in Cape Girardeau, called the Pump Trakr.
"We can show you in the app in just one glance what's running, what's off, what has a maintenance problem, what needs fuel," he said.
He called the app a relief for him and his employees.
"They don't have to get phone calls in the morning or Saturday morning on their day off to figure out what they did, so I make the next step correctly they just put it on the app!" Holmes said.
Farmer Brett Jansen said “There’s been a lot of miscommunication.” That’s why he will start using the app this year to help things run a lot smoother on his farm.
"As farmers we are constantly planting and spraying there is always so much on the plate this relieves us knowing that our help can look at this app,"he said.
The Pump Trakr app is currently being used in Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Holmes said he has plans to add even more options like hardware to the app.
"We're trying to come up with a efficient solution to save money that's cost efficient for farmers in a tough environment right now," he said.
The app is free and is available on platforms such as Google Play and the Apple app store.
