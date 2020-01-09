Mo. State Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Bismarck, Mo.

BISMARCK, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation.
Bismarck police officers were dispatched to a reported domestic assault at a home in the 1400 block of Cedar Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8. They said the initial report was that a man had a gun and assaulted a woman.
When they arrived, officers said they were met by the man with a gun. They ordered him to drop it, but he pointed it at an officer.
Police say the officer fired at the man, hitting him. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was identified as 35-year-old Dustin M. Eaton of Bismarck.
The officer received minor injuries in the incident. According to the Bismarck Police Department, he was treated at an area hospital and later released.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the officer was injured trying to get inside the home to perform first aid.
As part of department procedures, the incident is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
