Man considered armed, dangerous accused of kidnapping baby, taking vehicle

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies in Marshall County, Kentucky are searching for a man wanted on several charges.
Ryan K. Schoppe, 29 is wanted on an outstanding warrant for burglary 1st degree, assault 4th degree, kidnapping, and theft by unlawful taking.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public finding him.
Schoppe should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.
Deputies said on Jan. 9, they responded to a call about Schoppe.
The caller said he forced his way into the home of a woman.
When he got inside, deputies said Schoppe assaulted the woman and stole her 5-month-old baby, her cell phone and her 2008 Buick Enclave.
Deputies said he believes he is the father of the child.
Schoppe later left the infant at a home in Calloway County.
The child was found by Marshall County, Calloway County and Kentucky State Police officials.
Schoppe is still at large and in possession of the victim’s vehicle.
Deputies said you come into contact with the suspect or vehicle bearing the Ky. license plate number 575ZYX, please do not approach.
You are asked to call Marshall County Central Dispatch at 270-527-1333 or your local law enforcement agency.
