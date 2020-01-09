Local first responders prepare for water rescues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As we approach potential flash flooding the weekend of January 10th, local first responders prepare for swift water rescue calls.
“It could be life or death for somebody,” said Brad Dillow, Battalion Chief with the City of Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
It’s a simple phrase we hear often, turn around, don’t drown, but first responders say it’s lifesaving.
“Areas that you think you can get across. It’s just not worth that chance,” said DIllow.
In 2019, at least four people didn’t make it out alive, according to officials. This map shows 29 markers that represent the 29 calls the Cape Girardeau Fire Department received to help with swift water rescues between 2015 and 2019. They respond to those with the help of several other local and state agencies.
“Where people get in risk is low-lying areas where the rivers come across low water bridges,” said Travis Hollis, City of Cape Girardeau Fire Chief.
According to Hollis, the more commonly impacted areas are outside of Cape Girardeau County. One place to especially be cautious is Bollinger County.
“It comes down to personal responsibility to not take yourself or your family across swift waters,” said Hollis.
The life-changing choice also impacts first reponders like Dillow.
“The long-term impacts when there’s a tragedy also on our guys, we unfortunately, we carry some of those things with us. We have to live with that. I know our families are worried about us when we go out and do these jobs, but we do it when we’re fighting fire or anything. It’s just part of our job. There’s a lot of dangers to this job,” said Dillow.
So as you approach water over the road while in your vehicle, remember to turn around.
“Let’s be proactive and don’t make us come after you," said Dillow.
Hollis said they’re asking other local city and county officials to look at their low-lying areas and continue to educate people about the dangers of driving through water.
