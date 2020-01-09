Lawmakers: ’BUILD’ would ensure VA better serves veterans

(KFVS) - A bill is being introduced that some lawmakers say is better suited to provide timely and quality health care to veterans across the country.
The bipartisan bill was introduced by U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.).
It’s called the Build, Utilize, Invest, Lease and Deliver (BUILD) for Veterans Act.
Lawmakers said the act would cut the red tape, speed up Congress’ approval process of VA medical leases and give the department more flexibility to lease unused VA property or facilities for veteran-focused services and operations.
The bill is expected require VA employees to be qualified in each state, increase responsibility for facility planing and managing all management of all VA construction projects.
Facilities needs will be met for Missouri’s veterans by:
- Accelerating delivery of new medical facilities to Missouri’s veterans by streamlining the Congressional approval process for major medical leases.
- Allowing VA to lease unused land or property to third parties providing housing, services and other benefits to Missouri’s veteran community.
- Requires every VA medical facility to have dedicated staff for managing construction projects.
- Makes sure the VA takes Missouri’s veterans’ perspectives into account when planning new construction projects in Missouri.
This legislation is supported by Veterans Service Organizations, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA).
