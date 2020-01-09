Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-FERGUSON-JUSTICE-DEPARTMENT
Money woes could lead to dissolution, Ferguson leaders say
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri town thrust into the spotlight after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown could face eventual dissolution unless serious financial threats can be resolved. Interim City Manager Jeffrey Blume offered that dire assessment Wednesday during a hearing on Ferguson's efforts to implement police and court reforms mandated in a 2016 consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Blume told a judge that the cost of the agreement, the possible loss of federal funds if the upcoming Census shows a population loss, and the costs that could result from two lawsuits all threaten Ferguson's existence.
MISSOURI LEGISLATURE
Redistricting, violence top agenda for Missouri lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Changes to redistricting and how to curb violence in Missouri's biggest cities are expected to priorities in the state Legislature this year. Lawmakers kicked off the 2020 session Wednesday. Republican leaders say they want to send voters yet another proposed change to how legislative districts are drawn. Voters in 2018 voted in favor of a nonpartisan demographer drafting state House and Senate maps. The top goals include achieving "partisan fairness" and “competitiveness.” But Republicans have complained that the changes could help Democrats win elections. Lawmakers also face pressure to address a jump in homicides last year in St. Louis and Kansas City.
BAR SHOOTING-KANSAS
Capital murder charges filed in Kansas City bar shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two men charged in shooting at a Kansas bar that killed four people and injured five others are now charged with capital murder. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced amended charges Wednesday. Dupree says he now has the option to seek the death penalty against Hugo Villanueva-Morales and Javier Alatorre, although he has not made that decision. The two men are accused of going to a crowded Kansas City, Kansas, bar in early October and opening fire. Police have said the shooting apparently stemmed from an earlier dispute inside Tequila KC bar. Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting but Villanueva-Morales wasn't arrested until Dec. 12 in Mexico.
LAWYER'S DEATH INVESTIGATED
Cash-strapped student charged in Illinois lawyer's death
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A cash-strapped 28-year-old pharmacy student has been charged in the stabbing death of a prominent Illinois attorney whose firm touts more than $3 billion in compensation for clients. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis College of Pharmacy confirmed Tuesday that Timothy Michael Banowetz was enrolled as a student in the fall. Banowetz is accused of fatally stabbing 47-year-old Randy Gori and holding two children captive Saturday night at Gori’s home in Edwardsville, Illinois. Investigators would not comment on any motive, but the crime also included the theft of Gori's 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, along with cash and the children's cellphones.
MISSOURI GOVERNOR-MONEY
Missouri GOP Gov. Parson ahead of challenger on fundraising
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's campaign has outraised Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway in recent months. Parson's campaign on Wednesday announced it brought in about $540,000 between October and December and has $1.4 million in cash on hand for his bid to keep office. Galloway raised about $445,000 in the same time period. Those numbers are dwarfed by fundraising by independent political action committees. A PAC supporting Parson raised close to $1 million in the past three months and has more than $5 million in cash to spend. A pro-Galloway PAC hasn't reported fundraising numbers yet.
FATAL SHOOTING
Bond $650K in Louisiana shooting that killed Missouri man
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a 52-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a man from Missouri and wounding a Louisiana woman. Lake Charles police say Michael Andre Thomas of Lake Charles was arrested late Tuesday, and his bond set at $650,000. He's accused of second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Timothy Napoleon of Kansas City, Missouri, and attempted second-degree murder of the woman. A police spokeswoman says the woman was moving out of the house where the shooting occurred. Detective Brenda Desormeaux says that to her knowledge, Thomas doesn't have an attorney.
ATM ROBBERY KILLING
Police ID would-be robber killed in shootout with ATM guards
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a deadly St. Louis-area ATM shooting happened when two guards got into a gunfight with two would-be robbers and killed one of the assailants. St. Louis County police on Wednesday identified the man killed as 19-year-old Jordan Pruitt, of St. Louis. Police said in a news release that the guards were confronted Tuesday by two armed men wearing ski masks while servicing the machine. The release says both guards fired their weapons, and at least one of the suspects fired his weapon. One suspect is still at large.
FENTANYL SEIZURE
Man caught traveling with more than 22 pounds of fentanyl
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man was caught this week traveling with more than 22 pounds (10 kilograms) of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in one of the largest seizures of the highly potent drug in Missouri. Eighteen-year-old Daniel Cervantes Felix, of Maricopa, Arizona, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. No lawyer is listed for him in online court files. A criminal complaint says investigators believe he was bringing the drug to New York when he was stopped Monday on Interstate 44. U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement that it was the second largest seizure of fentanyl in the eastern half of the state.