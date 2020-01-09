Latest Illinois news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

FATAL SHOOTING-JANESVILLE
Police: Fatal shooting follows argument in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Police say an argument ended with gunfire that left one man dead on a street in Janesville. Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 5 a.m. Sunday and found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified Monday as James Chestnut III, of Joliet, Illinois, was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died of his injuries. Officials are looking for a 24-year-old male suspect. Police say the victim and suspect were at a party earlier and then argued before the shooting.
RED LIGHT CAMERAS
Illinois will stop collecting on unpaid red-light tickets
CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois comptroller says her office will stop collecting fines against drivers who are ticketed after cameras catch them violating red lights. Susan Mendoza says poor and minority motorists appear to be most affected by the $100 tickets, which can double if not timely paid. She also notes that federal investigators are looking at relationships between some communities and a red light vendor. A 2012 state law allows local governments to use the comptroller's office to collect debts. Unpaid traffic tickets can be deducted from tax refunds.
KENYA-ATTACK-ILLINOIS
Chicago-area U.S. soldier killed in attack in Kenya
HAZEL CREST, Ill. (AP) — A U.S. solider from the Chicago area was among three people killed in an attack on a military base in Kenya. The family of Henry Mayfield Jr. of Hazel Crest confirmed his death to NBC affiliate WMAQ. The 23-year-old held the rank of Army Specialist. Mayfield's mother says she last spoke to her son on New Year's Day. Mayfield joined the Army in 2018. Two other Americans, both contractors with the U.S. Department of Defense, were also killed Sunday by al-Shabab extremists at Manda Bay Airfield.
EAGLE VIEWING
Wildlife groups host eagle viewings in Illinois, Wisconsin
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — Wildlife organizations are hosting eagle viewing events Saturday in Illinois and Wisconsin. Volunteers will provide scopes and binoculars for viewing and plan activities for children. The event will take place at three dams along the Fox River: Algonquin, Carpentersville and McHenry. One viewing will also take place at Fontana beach along Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. Groups including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the McHenry County Conservation District are planning the event.
AP-TEENS-ROBBERY CHARGES
2 teenagers charged with December attack on Chicago train
CHICAGO (AP) — Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a Dec. 29 attack on a Chicago train. Police say the girls, ages 15 and 16, surrendered Saturday after they saw their images posted on an alert issued by police. Authorities say the teenagers admitted to participating in the robbery and punching and kicking two female victims. Authorities say two other females and two males also participated in the attack. Police say those suspects remain at large.
DISMEMBERED BODY
Mom pleads no contest to helping son in body parts case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mother accused of helping her son move the dismembered remains of a woman pleaded no contest before a trial Monday. Barbara Chance faces up to a year in jail. Chance's son, Jared Chance, was convicted in September of killing and dismembering Ashley Young. Young's torso was found in December 2018 in the basement of his Grand Rapids rental home. Other remains of the 31-year-old woman haven't been found. Police say a saw was found in Barbara Chance's Holland home. Her husband also has been charged.
BODY FOUND-POND
Body found in Indiana pond identified as Chicago man
FISH LAKE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a body found in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as a Chicago man who family members say had been missing for weeks. WSBT-TV reports the La Porte County coroner has identified the man as 47-year-old Joseph Clopton of Chicago. He went missing in mid-December. Family members and friends searched his Chicago neighborhood for him. Authorities say he was found near Fish Lake in Indiana outside a bait shop. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
KENYA-ATTACK
Kenya police: 3 arrested trying to enter British Army camp
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say they have arrested three “terrorist suspects" who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp. It occurred the same day al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three U.S. military personnel elsewhere in Kenya. Britain has not commented. Meanwhile new details have emerged in the al-Shabab assault. One American killed has been identified. The U.S. military says five of its aircraft were destroyed and one damaged. Photos show the dead attackers wearing military uniforms. The U.S. says social media linked to Iran shared false claims of its commander's death in the attack.
LAWYER'S DEATH INVESTIGATED
Police investigate death of prominent Illinois lawyer
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The death of a prominent Illinois lawyer is being investigated, but few details about his death were released immediately. The Madison County Sheriff's office says Randy Gori was found dead in his home in Edwardsville, Illinois, around 9 p.m. Saturday after a 911 call was received. Authorities didn't say how Gori died. Police said a suspect was detained Sunday in connection with Gori's death. Gori's law firm has specialized in asbestos litigation nationwide, and the firm has received more than $3 billion in compensation for clients. In addition to the law firm, Gori also founded a real estate and property management company.
WAREHOUSE SHOOTING-OFFICER RETIRES
Cop wounded in warehouse shooting that left 5 dead retires
AURORA, Ill. (AP) — One of five police officers wounded last year in a workplace shooting that left five dead has retired from the Aurora Police Department. Officer James Zegar was among a group of officers that entered the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse on Feb. 15 during the incident. He was shot in the neck outside the warehouse as the officers reacted to new information during the incident. The gunman, 45-year-old Gary Martin, was shot to death by police. The Aurora Beacon News reports Zegar, a 26-year veteran, retired Friday.