Latest Illinois news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say they have arrested three “terrorist suspects" who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp. It occurred the same day al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three U.S. military personnel elsewhere in Kenya. Britain has not commented. Meanwhile new details have emerged in the al-Shabab assault. One American killed has been identified. The U.S. military says five of its aircraft were destroyed and one damaged. Photos show the dead attackers wearing military uniforms. The U.S. says social media linked to Iran shared false claims of its commander's death in the attack.