Illinois Governor, Lt. Governor announces key criminal justice reforms

“In Illinois today, we spend $1.4 billion a year to hold 40,000 individuals in an overcrowded prison system that has proven itself too expensive, too punitive and too ineffective at fulfilling its purpose: keeping Illinois families safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Already, my administration has taken action to shape a more just criminal justice system. But we can’t rest on our laurels. There is so much more work that needs to be done to ensure our state continues to be a beacon of justice for the nation.”