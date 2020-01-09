Illinois Governor, Lt. Governor announces key criminal justice reforms

CHICAGO, Il. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton announced three key reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice system over the upcoming years.
Pritzker and Stratton said that there is a need to end the cash bail system. They want to reform low-level drug crime sentences while focusing on substance abuse treatment programs and reduce excessive prison sentences with good time credit and increased opportunities for supervised release.
They hope that these reforms will improve public safety and health outcomes in communities that have been dis-proportionally impacted.
“In Illinois today, we spend $1.4 billion a year to hold 40,000 individuals in an overcrowded prison system that has proven itself too expensive, too punitive and too ineffective at fulfilling its purpose: keeping Illinois families safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Already, my administration has taken action to shape a more just criminal justice system. But we can’t rest on our laurels. There is so much more work that needs to be done to ensure our state continues to be a beacon of justice for the nation.”
“Our work around justice reform must be done through the lens of equity and opportunity,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “As we move forward, Governor Pritzker and I will work to expand opportunities so fewer people in our state enter the criminal justice system in the first place.”
