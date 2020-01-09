Ill. task force releases recommendations for 4-lane highway between Waterloo and Murphysboro

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A task force released its final recommendations for a four-lane divided highway between Waterloo and Murphysboro.
The focus study area was along IL Routes 3/154/13/127 from Waterloo to Red Bud to Pinckneyville to Murphysboro.
The Southwest Illinois Connector Task Force was created by a resolution introduced by State Senator Paul Schimpf to study the cost, feasibility and environmental impact of the proposed highway. The group also looked at the short and long term economic impact to the region, and all options for funding the project.
The task force recommended funding for the highway to “enhance capacity and reduce travel times, eliminate freight bottlenecks and congestion, promote tourism, boost infrastructure investment and economic activity in the region and enhance safety for all users.”
According to the December report, the total preliminary cost of the project is estimated to be $805 million. The overall project was broken into three sections, and each section is separated into phases.
Members of the task force included representatives from business, labor, education, state and local elected officials, as well as the Kaskaskia Regional Port District.
