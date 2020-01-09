Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 111-104. The Celtics hung on for their eighth win in nine games after a 16-point lead dwindled to three in the fourth quarter. Tatum hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to bump the lead to seven, and the Atlantic Division leaders came out on top after rallying from 18 down to beat Atlanta on Friday. Zach LaVine scored 35 to lead Chicago and nailed five 3-pointers. Lauri Markkanen had 15 points, though he walked gingerly off the court with about four minutes left after Marcus Smart landed on his left ankle.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears finalized a four-year contract extension with Eddie Jackson a day after his agency announced a $58.4 million deal that made him the NFL's highest paid safety. The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace's best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46 games played and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.
CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig scored 23 points with seven rebounds and Loyola Chicago beat Missouri State 62-58. Marquise Kennedy made a pair of free throws with 4:20 remaining to give the Ramblers a 48-47 advantage and they led the rest of the way. Ford Cooper Jr.'s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left reduced the Bears' deficit to 57-54, but Tate Hall made 3 of 4 from the foul line and Kennedy made a pair in a 14-second span to preserve the win. Gaige Prim led Missouri State with 14 points, Isiaih Mosley added 12 and Keandre Cook 10.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Eugene German matched his season high with 26 points as Northern Illinois held off a late rally by Buffalo to defeat the defending Mid-American Conference champs 73-72. The win was Northern Illinois' first in Buffalo since 2003. German moved into second place on the NIU career scoring list with 1,859 points. Buffalo's Jayvon Graves hit two free throws that put the Bulls ahead 72-71 with 33.5 seconds on the clock. The Bulls forced five turnovers during a 9-0 late-game run. Trenton Hankerson made two free throws _ his only points of the game _ to put NIU back on top for the win, 73-72.
CHICAGO (AP) — Mattia Da Campo came off the bench to score 18 points, two-thirds of Seattle's baskets came from behind the 3-point arc and the Redhawks defeated Chicago State 86-54. Terrell Brown had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Seattle, which won its first road game this season. Delante Jones also scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers. Chicago State jumped to a 12-1 lead only to see Da Campo kick off a 22-0 run with a 3-pointer. The Redhawks made six 3s in the seven-minute run that ended with a Jones 3 and a 26-14 Seattle lead. Xavier Johnson led Chicago State with 18 points.
CHICAGO (AP) — Nate Watson sank a free throw with a second left for the win and Maliek White registered 16 points as Providence narrowly defeated DePaul 66-65. Paul Reed led the Blue Demons on Saturday with 24 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.