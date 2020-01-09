Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Sikura scored his first NHL goal, helping the Chicago Blackhawks rally for a 4-2 victory over the lowly Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Strome, Adam Boqvist and Dominik Kubalik also scored as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Corey Crawford made 19 saves in his first start since he was pulled in the second period of an ugly 7-1 loss to New Jersey on Dec. 23. Detroit dropped to 3-18-2 in its last 23 games. Filip Zadina and Luke Glendening scored for the NHL-worst Red Wings, and Jimmy Howard made 23 stops.