Heavy rain and storng storms possible Friday night into Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds will begin to increase across the area tomorrow setting the stage for heavy rain Friday into Saturday. For the evening will be pleasant for this time of the year with above average temperatures. Southernly winds will being to increase later tonight and this will keep most areas in the 40s overnight except for southern Illinois where 30s appear likely.
Thursday will breezy and mild with showers developing from west to east late in the day. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s with winds gusting between 30 and 40 miles per hour at times.
Rain will spread across the entire Heartland Thursday night into Friday. There will likely be a few rumbles of thunder Friday, but severe weather is not expected during the day on Friday. That may change as we head into Friday night when a strong area of low pressure moves into the area. 3 to 5 inches of rain appear likely across much of the area overnight Friday into Saturday and a few storms will likely produce gusty winds, especially across our southern counties. Colder air will spill into the Heartland on Saturday and there is a slight chance rain could change to snow before ending across our northern counties.
