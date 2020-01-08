Heavy rain and storng storms possible Friday night into Saturday

Rain will spread across the entire Heartland Thursday night into Friday. There will likely be a few rumbles of thunder Friday, but severe weather is not expected during the day on Friday. That may change as we head into Friday night when a strong area of low pressure moves into the area. 3 to 5 inches of rain appear likely across much of the area overnight Friday into Saturday and a few storms will likely produce gusty winds, especially across our southern counties. Colder air will spill into the Heartland on Saturday and there is a slight chance rain could change to snow before ending across our northern counties.