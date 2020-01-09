Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of firefighter, paramedic who died on duty

PECULIAR, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered state and U.S. flags at half-staff on Saturday, January 11 in honor of a firefighter and paramedic who died on duty.
The proclamation includes all government buildings in Cass County and fire houses across the state, as well as at the Firefighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City.
On January 5, West Peculiar Fire Protection District firefighter-paramedic Charles McCormick, 30, died in the line of duty while fighting a house fire in Peculiar, Mo.
“Firefighter – Paramedic Charles McCormick lived his life as a devoted public servant committed to protecting others,” Governor Parson said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy of bravely serving his community, state, and nation so that others could be safe. Firefighter – Paramedic McCormick’s tragic passing serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by members of Missouri’s fire service, who take on risks each day to protect their neighbors and people they may never meet.”
His funeral will be held on Jan. 11. He is survived by his wife and three young sons.
Before joining the fire service, McCormick served as a member of the Missouri National Guard 1135th Engineer Company from September 2011 to September 2014.
