Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of firefighter, paramedic who died on duty

“Firefighter – Paramedic Charles McCormick lived his life as a devoted public servant committed to protecting others,” Governor Parson said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy of bravely serving his community, state, and nation so that others could be safe. Firefighter – Paramedic McCormick’s tragic passing serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by members of Missouri’s fire service, who take on risks each day to protect their neighbors and people they may never meet.”