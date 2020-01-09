Friday night and Saturday are FIRST ALERT ACTION DAYS

Friday night into Saturday are FIRST ALERT ACTION DAYS. We are concerned about flash flooding due to heavy rainfall and the possibility of strong winds and isolated tornadoes. Scattered showers are expected to continue through the late evening hours tonight and into the day on Friday. It will remain windy with on and off showers through the day Friday. The time frame we are concerned with is late Friday night into the first half of your day on Saturday. That is when heavy rain will be pushing through and that is when we will have a threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Right now it looks like the line of storms will push into our western counties after midnight and continue to track east across the area, exiting our far eastern counties around 11AM or Noon on Saturday.