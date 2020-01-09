First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

We are in for a couple of very wet and windy days as a strong weather system moves over the region. Showers were already beginning to develop late this afternoon, moving up from Arkansas…and will increase overnight and Friday. Right now it looks like the most intense weather…with heavy rains, strong winds and even a severe storm threat, will be late Friday night into early Saturday. Total rain forecasts are still in the 2 to 5 inch range….but the heaviest downpours look to be Friday night into Saturday morning. SPC has the slight risk of severe reaching up into our southwestern counties by Saturday morning. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes look possible as well. Even without thunderstorms…gradient winds will be very strong at times through the period.