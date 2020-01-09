All clear given after electrical fire at Family Counseling Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau fire officials responded to the Family Counseling Center on Thursday, Jan. 9 around 8 a.m.
Fire Chief Travis Hollis said a small electrical fire broke out in the building.
As of 9:19 a.m. staff at the center said the all clear was given and business is back to normal.
Serv Pro and maintenance is on scene for clean up.
All people inside were initially evacuated, according to Hollis.
When officials arrived, smoke was showing and is inside the building.
This is on South Sprigg Street.
