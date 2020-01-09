Duck hunters are hoping heavy rain brings ducks

CRAIGHEAD CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Many duck hunters are expecting the weekend rain to bring in some waterfowl.
During this last run of the season, there hasn’t been a substantial amount of rain and most duck fields are not flooded.
Joe Christian is a longtime resident of Cash. Even with the rain, he’s not seeing many ducks on this side of the state.
“When the rivers were out, there were always ducks here and the last five years you never know whether the ducks will be here or not on the Cache River. That’s where I farm," Christian said. “Man, it used to for 20 years when that river was out, hunting was good.”
He says if we could have some rain and some cold weather behind it, the hunting will be pretty good.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan says some parts of Region 8 could see up to four inches of rain in the next five days.
