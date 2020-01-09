Cloudy and Windy Today

***FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY ISSUED FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY-flooding concerns and strong/severe storms***
A warmer start with temps in the 40s with light clouds. Winds have picked up out of the south and will continue to become stronger with gusts between 35-40mph during the day. Clouds increase during the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Light rain starts after sunset and will increase tonight heading into Friday morning. This is not looking severe, but heavy downpours can be expected as well as localized flooding.
Thunderstorms move in Friday afternoon and especially Friday evening into Saturday. Strong damaging winds and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out when strong storms arrive. Flash flooding will be a concern with long periods of heavy rain falling. A flash flood watch is in effect Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
-Lisa
