Cape Girardeau Public Works crews prepare for rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You might be thinking about cleaning out your gutters before the rain comes, and the City of Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Department’s doing their own work to help prevent possible drainage issues around town.
Crews started preparing for potential rain on Friday January 10th and Saturday the 11th on Tuesday the 7th. They work to clear leaf and limb build up so water can drain faster and easier.
Casey Brunke, the Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Cape Girardeau, said the team knows where problem areas are.
While they’re prepared for anything, Brunke said she’ll take rain over snow in January.
“The rain events are a lot easier typically on our crews just because we’re not working around the clock to clear the streets and things like that. The rain there’s really not a lot that we can do unless something is clogged, we can go out and unclog it. Snow just falls everywhere, and so we have to go out and get that off the streets," she said.
According to Brunke, crews already put barricades out by those problem areas. Police or workers can easily block an area if drains just can’t keep up with the rain.
And as always, she wants to remind you to turn around and don’t drown.
Also, they’re monitoring river levels with rain in the forecast.
