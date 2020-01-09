App aims to act as ‘panic button’ for schools, businesses in case of emergency

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An app aims to connect schools and businesses with law enforcement and act as a kind of panic button in case of an emergency.
CrisisGo contains procedures and checklists for what to do in all emergency situations.
Developers say it can be used to take roll of students after an emergency and communicate back and forth with law enforcement. It can be integrated with other systems in the school, like key fobs, so administrators can lock down a building or buildings.
They say their main focus is schools, but large businesses like Boeing also use it. Entire cities can even use it.
“We can also connect businesses, city governments, county governments, and we have the large schools that are connected to CrisisGo,” Robin Cole, president of The Rite Group, said. “You don’t want to leave out the private schools and the smaller schools in the area. We need everyone participating in this network for safety.”
There are other apps like this on the market, but developers say those typically don’t have the comprehensive capabilities that CrisisGo does.
“It’s comprehensive, so instead of buying five or six different systems and training on five or six different things, you have a single platform to train and that consistency provides for more rapid learning as your safety teams and your teachers come more familiar with it,” Jim Spicuzza, chief product officer and founder of CrisisGo, said.
He said schools that are not part of the CrisisGo network can also connect with it “just to give them a heads up" of a possible risk.
