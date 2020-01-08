Woman facing murder charge after estranged husband found with stab wound

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Princeton, Kentucky woman is facing a murder charge after police said her estranged husband was found with a stab wound.
Kimberly Smothers is charged with murder and is in the Caldwell County Jail.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Ratliff Street at 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 for the incident.
When they arrived, officers found 43-year-old Matt Smothers in the backyard of the home.
He had a stab wound to the left leg.
According to officials, a witness told officers that Smother’s estranged wife 42-year-old Kimberly D Smothers came to the home and the two began to argue.
As the argument escalated, the witness said Kimberly pulled out a knife, stabbed Matt in the leg and ran from the scene.
Matt Smothers was transported to Caldwell County Medical Center by Caldwell EMS where he later died of his injuries.
Officers said at 6:42 a.m. Kimberly came back at the scene where she was taken into custody.
