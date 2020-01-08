What’s the farm forecast for 2020?

Jackson, Mo. (KFVS) - Most growers are coming off a rough, and wet 2019 growing season. Farmer and florist Lisa Sanchez described what she dealt with on her farm during a very wet 2019.
"We not only had crop lost but we also had just bacterial and fungal growth,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez also said,“We dug trenches and tried to get the water moving out.”
Sanchez grows flowers, berries and vegetables on her farm in Jackson, Missouri.
“Most of what we’re going to face this year might be bacterial issues, if any of the bacteria and fungus got into the soil,”she said.
She said luckily they didn’t take a financial loss. “We as a farm were able to get our seeds in the ground, and a lot of farmers did not,” Sanchez said.
Brett Harper is an Agriculture Lender with Alliance bank. Harper said row farmers who plant crops like soybeans and corn took a real financial hit.
"They might have made some money last year farming it wasn’t enough to pay off what all there short falls,” Harper said.
Harper said in 2020 many farmers want to get back what they lost .
“They are trying to to find a way to not only keep uncle Sam happy, and make sure he gets his par as far as taxes go and everything else but also how are we going to try to put some money in our own pockets we can leave off of.”
He offered this advice,"I know of guys who are loyal to certain suppliers but they should price check to see if their getting the best deal they can."
Sanchez calls what happened last year unfortunate but it’s something you sign up for when you’re a farmer.
“We plan for it, we expect it, farmers are going to have bad years, so you don’t put all your eggs in one basket,”she said.
Harper said it’s best if you sit down with a lender to figure out what’s best for your farm if you’re facing these challenges.
