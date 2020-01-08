What you need to know Jan. 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, is it Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Today will start out chilly with temperatures in the 30s this morning.
Lisa Michaels says to expect light frost on elevated surfaces.
Today will be the last dry and sunny day in the forecast for a while.
Temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s by the afternoon.
Tonight, winds will start to pick up out of the south and clouds moving in keeping temperatures warmer.
Clouds will increase on Thursday but rain will move in heading into the early evening.
Heavier rain will pick up into Friday with temps climbing into the 60s.
Friday afternoon through Saturday morning we will have to watch for the potential of strong to severe storms.
The main threats will be flooding due to heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out as of now.
- The Food and Drug Administration created new labels.
- One teacher encourages parents to do their part to teach their children personal hygiene.
- Studies show year after year, less Americans are drinking milk, but is it hurting Heartland dairy farmers?
- A Paducah man is facing charges after he broke into the Paducah Board of Education.
Efforts to drive away the homeless around a McDonald’s by playing bagpipe music are instead driving the neighbors crazy.
A Nebraska woman got a “unique car wash’ when a bison decided to lick her vehicle clean.
