Water main breaks lead to boil water advisories in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A boil water advisory was issued for parts of Jackson after two water main breaks.
The boil water advisory was issued for Annwood Estates, Klaus Park Village and other addresses near both of the subdivisions.
According to the City of Jackson, on Wednesday afternoon, January 8, city officials were notified of damage caused to a water main on East Jackson Boulevard near the entrance to Annwood Estates Subdivision. City crews were on scene and working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.
Also, city officials were notified of an unrelated break in the water main within the Klaus Park Village Subdivision on Lexington Drive, near the intersection of Wexford Court. City crews will be on scene working to repair this issue as quickly as possible.
The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice by city officials.
