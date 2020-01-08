Two face charges, after having children help with theft in Fancy Farm

FANCY FARM Ky. (KFVS) - Two people from Fancy Farm Ky., face charges after police find stolen items in home.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 7, deputies were called to a report of a burglary and theft. At a building located just west of Fancy Farm on KY Hwy 80 West.
Items reported stolen included, tools, computers and other electronics.
A sort time later, authorities went to a home, that was located near the scene, to investigate.
While at the home, authorities recovered all the items that were reported stolen, along with a small amount of illegal drugs.
Authorities interviewed two adult suspects who admitted to the burglary and theft. Both suspects also admitted to having children be involved in the theft by having them carry items that the adult suspects stolen items from the scene.
Donald S. Fannin, 36, was taken to the Graves County Jail where he faces charges of burglary, unlawful transaction with minor, poss of marijuana, poss of drug paraphernalia, and poss controlled substance.
Melissa K. Russum, 27, was cited to court, she faces charges of burglary and unlawful transaction with minor.
The investigation continues.
