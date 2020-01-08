Tips to help reduce germs in your child’s classroom

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s the season, where kids are back in the school after their winter break.
A nurse from Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau said there are are some things you can do to help reduce the spread of germs in your child's classroom.
Jefferson Elementary School nurse Madison Williams said it's important to wash your child's winter items.
"Clean all the coats, hats, gloves, the shoes," Williams said. "I always think it's a good idea when the students come home from school if they could just check their shoes at the door. That way they don't bring in all the school germs into the home."
She encourages parents to do their part to teach their children personal hygiene as well.
“I think it’s important to model the hand-washing because if you’re not washing your hands then why should they,” Williams said. “So it’s important for children to see you washing your hands, that way they know they need to be washing theirs as well.”
The nurse said she usually starts seeing kids start to get sick a couple weeks after school starts, and prevention will help reduce the sicknesses.
“Students have to learn to be healthy and they have to be healthy to learn,” Williams said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.