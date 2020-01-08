Semi slides more than 600ft through median on I-69

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County, Kentucky deputies responded to a crash on Interstate 69 on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
It happened at 1:23 a.m. at the 31 mile marker.
Deputies said they were called to the area for a semi tractor and trailer overturned in the median.
They said a semi truck and trailer were facing south, laying on the drivers side in the median.
Deputies determined that the driver veered into the median while heading south causing the vehicle to lay over and slide through the median around 622 feet.
The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clear Springs Fire Department and Mayfield Graves County EMS.
