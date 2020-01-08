Semi hauling dog food crashes, blocks part of southbound Purchase Parkway

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a semi crash is blocking the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway.
Hickman County Emergency Management reports this is at the 3 mile marker near the Hickman-Fulton County Line.
The vehicle was loaded with dog food and is blocking both southbound lanes.
Officials said southbound Purchase Parkway traffic is being routed off at the Wingo Exit.
Drivers will follow U.S. 45 southbound to return to the parkway at the Fulton Exit.
They estimate the area to be blocked for two to three hours.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.