Premo, Fresh Grab deli sandwiches recalled for Listeria concerns

(KFVS) - Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of various Premo and Fresh Grab wedge sandwiches.
The recall is due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Find the affected labels here.
The recall was issued on Jan. 6.
Company officials said environmental sampling returned a positive test for Listeria. NO illnesses have been reported.
Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase.
Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800- 729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.
