Police searching for stolen El Camino

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police are trying to track down a stolen vehicle and they are asking for the public’s help to recover it.
Police said a two-toned blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino was stolen from an undisclosed Marion, Illinois location during the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 6.
If you spot the vehicle, police ask that you do not confront or make contact with the person or persons in the El Camino, but to contact the nearest police department.
Police said they hope witnesses will be able to tell officers the location of the vehicle and direction of travel.
Any information about the stolen El Camino can be submitted to the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
