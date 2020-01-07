One more nice day then the weather turns active.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It will be another quiet but cool night across the area as temperatures fall into the 30s throughout the evening hours. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average for this time of the year with morning lows ranging from the middle 20s far north to the lower 30s south.
Wednesday will be another dry and pleasant early January day across the Heartland. We will see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s far north to the middle 50s far south.
We are tracking a very strong storm system that will impact the Heartland later this week. Very heavy rain will be possible across much of the area with 3 to 5 inches possible in a few areas. There will also be a threat for severe storms Friday night into Saturday. Stay tuned for the latest.
