New Illinois college aid program enrolls first students

CHICAGO - Some transgender students or those living in the U.S. without legal permission have become the first to apply for college financial aid in Illinois under a new state law.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the law providing a way for those students to apply for Illinois financial aid took effect Jan. 1, but Monday was the first day the new Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid was operational.
Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz says "several dozen” people applied on Monday.
Previously, some students couldn’t apply for state financial aid due to a technicality that prevented them from using the federal Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
