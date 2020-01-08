New billboard aimed to create conversations between parents and kids

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a new billboard in Cape County aimed at making conversations about drugs and addiction easier between parents and their children.
It’s bright orange and hard to miss along Highway 72 west of Jackson.
The billboard from The Southeast Prevention Resource Center reads simply: “Talk to your kids to cut their risk of drug use in half.”
“Conversations like that can be difficult and can be uncomfortable and so this gives parents away to easily be able to talk to their kids about the dangers of substance abuse,” said Cassie Talley, project coordinator.
Talley said parents can find all the answers on the website talkaboutitmo.com
“It’s pre-k through 12th grade and so it’s easy to follow along because it gives those bullet point to just really know how to talk to your kids about alcohol and drugs,” she said.
At Saxony Lutheran High School, Counselor Judith Fuchs said anything that reminds parents to have these conversations will help.
“Kids are exposed to temptations all the time so any reminds any of us can have to talk to the kids and say, ‘don’t do this, here’s how not to do this,’ is going to be good because it’s not something we want to face,” said Fuchs
Health teacher and parent Amy Birk agreed.
“I know it’s out there and I know that he’s probably already been exposed to it. We just try to give him advice and let him know how to make the right choices,” said Birk.
And counselor Fuchs said the conversation doesn’t have to be awkward.
“For some parents it may be easier to start by saying do you know other people who have been exposed to alcohol or drug temptations,” said Birk.
For others, a few words on a bright orange billboard may help to drive that point home.
This is a statewide campaign from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.