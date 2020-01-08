N.C. man leads troopers on chase, faces various charges in Ky.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A North Carolina man is facing charges in Kentucky after leading officials on a chase through Livingston County.
The driver, Tevin M. Nicander, 20, of Cary, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance and other traffic offenses.
His passenger was released from the scene.
In Smithland, Ky., troopers saw a dark blue 2015 Toyota Camry headed north on State Route 453 at a high rate of speed.
This was around 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Troopers attempted to get the vehicle to stop, but Nicander did not pull over.
He attempted to turn onto Heater Store Road, but lost control, running over a road sign.
Nicander put the vehicle and reverse and continued driving on Heater Store Road.
Troopers said he then turned onto Ramage Cemetery Road.
They later saw the vehicle parked on Ramage Cemetery Road with the lights turned off.
Nicander and his passenger were still inside.
Troopers conducted a felony traffic stop, at which point Nicander and the passenger were detained.
Trooper Casey Hamby is continuing the investigation.
