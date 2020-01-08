MoDOT to discuss replacement of Exit 93 interchange

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Jan 21 Missouri Department of Transportation officials will hold an open house community briefing.
This will be to discuss the Exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center on S. Silver Springs Road.
Officials said the interchange connects southbound Kingshighway traffic to Interstate 55 or Route 74.
The bridge is referred to as a ‘flyover.' Officials said it is in poor condition.
MoDOT will share information about replacing the flyover during the meeting.
For more information, contact Philpot at (573) 472-5371, Area Engineer Brian Okenfuss at (573) 472-9046 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636).
You can visit https://www.modot.org/exit-93-interchange-cape-girardeau-county to view the meeting handout or provide your feedback.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.