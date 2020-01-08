MoDOT awards contracts for Southeast projects

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Jan. 8, MoDOT awarded contracts for several Southeast District projects.
A $11,971,235 contract was awarded to Capital Paving & Construction, LLC,
They will resurface Interstate 55 from the Jefferson County line to south of Route M near Ozora, Missouri in Ste. Genevieve County.
A $394,571 contract was awarded to Above and Below Contracting, LLC.
They will work on pavement improvements on Route 67 from County Road 211 to Route JJ in Madison and Wayne counties.
Finally, a $2,283,871 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc.
They will replace or rehab several bridges on Route Z in Stoddard County.
This includes bridge replacements over Drainage Ditch #4, Drainage Ditch #7 and Drainage Ditch #8.
They will rehab bridges over the Main Drainage Ditch, Little River Drainage Ditch #42 and Little River Drainage Ditch #41.
MoDOT also awarded the contract for the Jackson/Cape Girardeau diverging diamond.
