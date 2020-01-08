Contract awarded for diverging diamond interchange

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A nearly $18 million contract was awarded for the construction of a diverging diamond interchange between Cape Girardeau, and Jackson.
During it regular meeting, Jan 8., the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $17,476,608 to Penzel Construction Co., Inc..
They will construct a diverging diamond interchange and replace two Interstate 55 bridges at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Route 61 (Kingshighway/Jackson Boulevard) in Cape Girardeau County.
MoDOT also awarded contract for other Southeastern projects.
