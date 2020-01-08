Mayfield Ky. woman arrested for stabbing man in chest

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield Ky. woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed a man in the chest.
The Mayfield Police Department arrested and charged Jessica Coble, 39, with assault and domestic violence.
Officers were called to The Plaza Apartments on Barton Drive for a report of a stabbing.
A male victim was taken to an area hospital, with non-life threatening injuries. The victim is expected to recover.
An officer made contact with Coble at her apartment. She was arrested after officers found evidence that followed the victim into the roadway after he left her apartment, a knife was also recovered in her apartment.
