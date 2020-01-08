Man arrested after being found asleep in Paducah Board of Education building

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing charges after he broke into the Paducah Board of Education building, and fell asleep in one of the offices.
According to the Paducah Police Department, James Lee Chandler, 60, was arrested on Jan 6.
Officers responded to an alarm. at the Paducah Board of Education building around 5 p.m. on Jan. 6. When officers were checking the building, they found Chandler, asleep on the floor of the accounting office,
Chandler later told police that he broke into the building through the door because he was drunk and was looking for a place to sleep.
He is was taken to the McCracken County Jail, where he faces charges of third-degree burglary and alcohol intoxication.
