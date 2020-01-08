Local VFW leader hopes to see more parking for Purple Heart recipients

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local veteran’s organization leader is hoping to see more parking spots designated for Purple Heart recipients.
VFW District 15 Auxiliary President Sandy Prichard said there needs to be more for the injured veterans.
"So that our veterans don't have to walk as far," Prichard said. "It's similar to the handicap spots except that it's designated by purple and with the Purple Heart sign."
She also said it's especially important to see more in Cape Girardeau as it is now a Purple Heart city.
"For me, for Cape Girardeau to be a Purple Heart city means it's recognizing our military. Especially the ones that have been injured," Prichard said.
Prichard said these designated parking spots helps the injured veterans.
“It definitely helps,” Prichard said. “That he doesn’t have to watch for cars coming at him or that the spot is big enough for his wheelchair to be unloaded. Or even as he is maneuvering to get his cane out or anything like that. That it shows concern and that’s what we need a lot more of around here.”
