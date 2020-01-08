Latest Illinois news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

BANK ROBBERY-ILLINOIS
Armed man inside Illinois bank with workers or customers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in Illinois said at least one person was stuck inside a bank with an armed robber Friday. Police surrounded Heritage Credit Union in Rockford, 90 miles northwest of Chicago. The incident began around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says he hopes to “resolve this peacefully and soon.”
CHILDREN DEAD-HIGH-RISE PLUNGE
Boys killed in high-rise murder-attempted suicide identified
CHICAGO (AP) — Investigators have identified two small boys allegedly killed by their mother, but a host of questions remain because Chicago police haven't yet been able to interview her. Police say the 20-year-old woman stabbed one child and threw another from an 11th-floor apartment window before jumping herself. She remains in critical condition, as does a 70-year-old man found in the apartment Thursday with stab wounds. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified on Friday the child who was thrown from the window as 7-month-old Ameer Newell and the other boy as his brother, 2-year-old Johntavis Newell. The mother's name has not been released.
PHONY LAWYER
Fake Illinois lawyer pleads guilty, gets probation
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A woman who fooled a public defender into hiring her as a lawyer pleaded guilty Friday to practicing law in Illinois without a license. The Belleville News-Democrat said eight people were offered an opportunity to withdraw from plea deals made by Kelcie Miller when she worked in the Madison County public defender's office. All but one kept their deals. The 26-year-old Miller worked in the defender's office for seven months. Public Defender John Rekowski said he didn't ask Miller for proof that she had passed the state bar exam. She had failed it but presented a phony attorney registration card.
LION DIES
Chicago-area zoo euthanizes Zenda, a struggling male lion
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 14-year-old male African lion has been euthanized at a suburban Chicago zoo. Brookfield Zoo said Zenda was struggling to stand and walk. A necropsy revealed degenerative discs is his spine that had ruptured because of his age. Zenda had lived at the zoo since 2008. The zoo said it would keep a close eye on Isis, a 14-year-old female lion, who had a close relationship with Zenda.
ROCK RIVER-BODY
Body of boater found in Rock River; another still missing
DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of one of two men whose boat capsized in November in the Rock River in northwestern Illinois. The Lee County coroner identified the man as James Swift of Forreston. His body was found Friday near a dam in Dixon. Swift and Kent Dearborn Jr. of Polo have been missing since Nov. 20. A boat trailer was found at the Castle Rock State Park boat launch off Route 2.
TRAFFIC STOP-FATAL SHOOTING
Man who died after Chicago police gunfire exchange IDed
CHICAGO (AP) — A man who died after an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police has been identified. The he Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as 31-year-old Mariano Ocon Jr. of Chicago. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says officers on Thursday pursued the man on the city's northwest side because he exhibited characteristics of an armed person. Deputy Chief Ernest Cato says based on evidence and statements, it appears the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Authorities say police stopped the vehicle because the man behind the wheel was driving erratically. The driver then jumped from vehicle and ran.
CHILDREN DEAD-HIGH-RISE PLUNGE
2 toddlers dead in Chicago after stabbing, high-rise plunge
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two toddlers are dead after a woman believed to be their mother stabbed a 70-year-old man, left one of the children in a bathtub and then threw the other out an 11th-floor window before jumping herself. Police say the woman was found on the ground early Thursday with her 1-year-old son. The 70-year-old man, who is believed to be the woman's grandfather, was found bleeding in the apartment in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the other child, a 2-year-old boy, was in the bathtub at the apartment. Police say both children were pronounced dead at a hospital, while the man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition.
TOW DRIVER STRUCK-FREEWAY
Police: Tow driver struck, killed on Chicago-area freeway
MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — A 23-year-old tow truck driver has been struck and killed on a Chicago-area freeway while trying to remove vehicles from a previous crash. State police say Andrew Dove-Ferdere was outside his truck when he was hit about 6 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 290 in Maywood, west of Chicago. The tow truck was on the freeway's right shoulder and its emergency lights were activated at the time Dove-Ferdere of Berkeley was struck by a Nissan sedan. The Nissan's driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.
GARY SCHOOLS SECURITY
Mayor wants Gary Schools to demolish abandoned buildings
GARY, Ind. (AP) — The new mayor of Gary wants the city's school corporation to demolish 10 shuttered schools amid growing concerns that they have become havens for crime. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Mayor Jerome Prince directed his building commissioner to hold a hearing on the matter Feb. 3. If the hearing body determines the 10 schools are unsafe, Prince said he believes the Gary Community School Corp. will be legally required to demolish the buildings by March 5. Peter Morikis, the school corporation's emergency manager, said it looks forward to discussing the matter with the city. Police discovered a homicide victim inside one of the abandoned schools in November.
AP-US-MARIJUANA-ILLINOIS
Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois' first day of legal recreational marijuana generated over $3 million in sales. State officials announced Thursday that there were over 77,000 transactions on Jan. 1, the first day of legal sales. Crowds began forming early in the morning. State officials say the first day went smoothly with few problems. Illinois is the 11th state to broadly allow marijuana's use and sale for people 21 or older. Neighboring Michigan made it legal starting Dec. 1. Officials there say the first two weeks of sales generated about $3.1 million.