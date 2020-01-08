Latest Illinois news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two toddlers are dead after a woman believed to be their mother stabbed a 70-year-old man, left one of the children in a bathtub and then threw the other out an 11th-floor window before jumping herself. Police say the woman was found on the ground early Thursday with her 1-year-old son. The 70-year-old man, who is believed to be the woman's grandfather, was found bleeding in the apartment in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the other child, a 2-year-old boy, was in the bathtub at the apartment. Police say both children were pronounced dead at a hospital, while the man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition.