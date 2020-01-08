Last Sunny and Dry Day this Week

Tonight winds will start to pick up out of the south and clouds moving in keeping temperatures warmer. Increasing clouds on Thursday but rain will move in heading into the early evening. Heavier rain picking up into Friday with temps climbing into the 60s. Friday afternoon through Saturday morning we will have to watch for the potential of strong to severe storms. Main threats will be flooding due to heavy rain, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out as of now.