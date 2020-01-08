How to talk to your kids about the unsettlements in Iran

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As an adult, you have probably heard by now the unsettlements between the United States and Iran these past several days.
Well, you might not be the only ones as your children might be hearing about it as well.
Blanchard Elementary School Counselor Kati Knaup in Cape Girardeau said it's important to talk to them about it if you know that they have been exposed to it, whether they saw it, heard it or were directly exposed to it.
"I think it's really important to help them process that in some form of developmentally appropriate way," Knaup said. "That may look a little different depending on the child and their needs, and of course how old they are."
She said the news of which they hear or see might have some negative effects on them.
“That is probably going to bring a little stress in them,” she said. “That degree to which that stress manifests might be a little different for every child. But giving them the space to talk about it or to know that you are a safe person for them to talk about it and answer any questions they may have, I think is very important.”
Knaup said the most important way to talk and help your child is to be there for them to where they feel comfortable knowing they have someone they can trust to talk about what's happening.
“First of all, your genuineness and your caring is going to be the first factor to help them feel safe to talk about what they are feeling or what they are experiencing,” Knaup said. “So as opposed to always knowing what the right answers are, I think it’s just important just to provide that space for them to know that you’re genuine and you care about their feelings.”
Knaup said not only that it's important to let them know what is going on, but also to talk to them about the things that bring them safety and comfort. Also, talk about the protective measures you have in your home, you community and the nation.
“Having that conversation, when children don’t feel safe, that’s part of the base in which everything else grows,” Knaup said. “So if they don’t have that safety piece and they don’t feel secure, then that’s going to create potentially more problems down the road, where they might have insecurity issues or they might develop some types of anxieties or worries like that.”
Lastly, Knaup said it's important to instill hope into our children and how their daily actions can help to provide peace throughout the world.
“Sending a message of peace and that our everyday actions can help, collectively, bring more harmony and peace to the world, I think is a great message to leave them with,” Knaup said. “This way they know that there is in fact things they can do to help the world.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.